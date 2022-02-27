Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTY. Raymond James upped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GNTY stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $425.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

