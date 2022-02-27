Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth about $137,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRTG opened at $5.56 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

