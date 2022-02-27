Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,026,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,167 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COCP stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $52.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.09. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

