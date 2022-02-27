Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 184,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.92% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven S. Myers acquired 33,785 shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,068.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLBS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CLBS opened at $0.73 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

