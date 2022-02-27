Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gogo worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Gogo by 82.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 61,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 77,889 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Gogo by 67,325.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Gogo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the third quarter worth about $2,465,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $14.08 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

