Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 173,078 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $26.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

