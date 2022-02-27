Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.40% of Sharps Compliance worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $110,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

SMED opened at $6.28 on Friday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $120.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

