Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 492,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,491 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 969,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,290,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 100,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

