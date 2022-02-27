Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.05 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.92.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

