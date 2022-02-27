Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.06 Million in AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 306,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of AcuityAds as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATY opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.19 million and a P/E ratio of 15.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

ATY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital cut their price target on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

