Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hawaiian as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 625.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $217,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.07. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HA. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

