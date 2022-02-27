Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Inter Parfums worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPAR opened at $94.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,424 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

