Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,571 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Cathay General Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATY. Amundi bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,353,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,718,000 after buying an additional 241,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 238,814 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $6,280,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CATY opened at $47.19 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

