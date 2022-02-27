Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 15,987 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of Radiant Logistics worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 126.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLGT opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $332.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

