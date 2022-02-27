Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 198,100 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 683,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 198,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Verastem worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth $65,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter worth $79,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $224.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.61. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,868 shares of company stock worth $76,921. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

