Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 24,030 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cohu worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after acquiring an additional 291,487 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cohu by 23.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cohu by 9.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after acquiring an additional 58,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cohu by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

