Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 4,400 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $447,000.
Shares of VOOG opened at $263.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.75. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.97 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.