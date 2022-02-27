Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 4,400 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $447,000.

Shares of VOOG opened at $263.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.75. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.97 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64.

