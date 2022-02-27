Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Barnes Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in B. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 445.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $1,717,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $230,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

