Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 131,300 International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 131,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of International Money Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609 over the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

