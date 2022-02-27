Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 128,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Smith Micro Software worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter worth about $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 144.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

