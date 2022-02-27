Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Thryv worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THRY. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 5,831.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 308,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thryv by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRY opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 507,046 shares of company stock valued at $16,579,920 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

