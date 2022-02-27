Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 153,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $142.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.15.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

