Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penumbra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,603,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $222.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 244.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

