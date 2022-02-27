Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 16,180 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,455,000 after acquiring an additional 355,223 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 206,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,071 shares of company stock worth $339,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

