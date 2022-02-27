Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,685,938 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685,938 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 227.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 35.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 1,547.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of APA by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 4.45. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APA. Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.