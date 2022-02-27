Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 17,894 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.47% of First Community worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Community by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Community by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCCO stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.64. First Community Co. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

