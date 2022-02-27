Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 186,000 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 186,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $200.67 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $148.43 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.53 and a 200 day moving average of $213.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

