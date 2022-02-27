Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,700 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Alico worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the third quarter worth $1,343,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Alico stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $39.05.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Alico’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

