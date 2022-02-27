Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIN opened at $84.09 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

DIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

