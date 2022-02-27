Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 60,565 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,565 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.05% of Mastech Digital worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $847,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 2,940.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Shares of MHH opened at $18.91 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $216.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.