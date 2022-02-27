Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 180,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,829,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

