Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $51.32 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $816,528.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,227 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,590. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

