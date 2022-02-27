Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of CNB Financial worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter worth $251,000. 41.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $446.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.93.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

