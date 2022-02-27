Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.00% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 46.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 223,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,179,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,717,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINE shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.12 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.15 million, a P/E ratio of 112.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 635.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

