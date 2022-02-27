Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €41.54 ($47.20).

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNO. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on Renault in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of RNO opened at €30.55 ($34.71) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.01. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

