ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $928.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $928.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $898.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $981.44 million. ResMed posted sales of $768.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Shares of RMD opened at $245.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.86 and a 200-day moving average of $260.14. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total transaction of $616,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,013 shares of company stock worth $11,414,654. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

