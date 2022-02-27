ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,013 shares of company stock worth $11,414,654 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $245.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.