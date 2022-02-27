Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,520. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

