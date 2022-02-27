Reviewing Aeva Technologies (AEVA) & Its Rivals

Aeva Technologies (NYSE: AEVA – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aeva Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.64, meaning that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -18.92% -18.23% Aeva Technologies Competitors -90.87% 4.03% -1.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$2.93 million -7.78 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.20 billion -$6.76 million 28.62

Aeva Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aeva Technologies Competitors 653 2510 2963 81 2.40

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 231.65%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 28.02%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aeva Technologies competitors beat Aeva Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

