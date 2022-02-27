Reviewing MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) & CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million ($733.33) -8.18

CCUR has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MoneyLion and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 327.35%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than CCUR.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 535.98, meaning that its stock price is 53,498% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CCUR beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion (Get Rating)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About CCUR (Get Rating)

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

