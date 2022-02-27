Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) & NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NextCure and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure 0 1 4 0 2.80 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

NextCure currently has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 255.00%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,193.10%. Given PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than NextCure.

Profitability

This table compares NextCure and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure N/A -25.04% -24.02% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -143.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.2% of NextCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of NextCure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NextCure has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextCure and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure $22.38 million 6.17 -$36.60 million ($2.46) -2.03 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 174.33 -$98.57 million ($3.16) -0.37

NextCure has higher revenue and earnings than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. NextCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals beats NextCure on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextCure (Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines. The company was founded by Michael S. Richman and Lie Ping Chen in September 2015 and is headquartered in Beltsville, MD.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp on January 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

