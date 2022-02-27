Reviewing Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) & Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenandoah Telecommunications 434.98% 2.07% 0.70% Verizon Communications 16.51% 28.94% 6.33%

This table compares Shenandoah Telecommunications and Verizon Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 5.07 $126.72 million $20.89 1.07 Verizon Communications $133.61 billion 1.70 $22.07 billion $5.33 10.15

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications. Shenandoah Telecommunications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verizon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verizon Communications pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Verizon Communications has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Verizon Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shenandoah Telecommunications and Verizon Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verizon Communications 1 11 5 0 2.24

Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.09%. Verizon Communications has a consensus price target of $59.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Verizon Communications.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Shenandoah Telecommunications on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products, video and data services, corporate networking solutions, security and managed network services, local and long distance voice services, and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

