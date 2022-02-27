Revomon (REVO) Market Cap Hits $8.07 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $8.07 million and $822,348.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.53 or 0.07019478 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.29 or 1.00003912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

