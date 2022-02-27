RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Market Capitalization Achieves $65.63 Million

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $65.63 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.22 or 0.06902341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.26 or 1.00204248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003115 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

