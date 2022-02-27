RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.88.

REI.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

REI.UN opened at C$25.04 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$18.71 and a twelve month high of C$25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.54.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.