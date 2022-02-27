Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.00.

RHHVF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $422.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $380.00 on Friday. Roche has a 1-year low of $308.57 and a 1-year high of $420.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.35 and a 200-day moving average of $390.24.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

