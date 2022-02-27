Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 686.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,689 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 88.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 88.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 384,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after buying an additional 641,331 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.