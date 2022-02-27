Rocket Vault 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.12 or 0.06901167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,366.92 or 1.00175689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00046280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003095 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.