Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,619,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,877,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock opened at $448.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.23 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.