Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $19.69 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 13.5% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,726. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

